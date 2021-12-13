Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga and Billy Porter nominated for Golden Globe Awards

The nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced and we can’t get enough!

It’s been an incredible rollout of queer talent and productions this year. Here’s our breakdown of LGBTQ+ figures that have been recognised in this year’s nomination list.

The impact FX’s Pose had made on the small screen is simply incredible. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Stephen Canals, Pose focuses on the queer African-American and Latino communities of the ballroom scene in 1980s New York City. Since the series premiered in 2018, it has received universal acclaim from fans and critics.

Last year, Billy Porter – who plays Pray Tell, the show’s resident emcee in the Ball scene – made history by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This year, the show wrapped up its third and final season.

Closing out with a bang, the series has continued its streak of acclaim snagging three Golden Globe nods. Billy Porter has been recognised for his series-long outstanding performance in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series category. The show itself has been nominated for Best Television Series, while MJ Rodriguez received the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series.

Elsewhere, Kristen Stewart has been the talk of the town with her brilliant depiction as Princess Diana in the historical drama Spencer.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, it marks one of Stewart’s most mature performances to date.

It covers a period in 1991 during Diana’s Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, when Diana decides to end her marriage to Charles.

Uzo Aduba has been recognised in the same category for her notable performance as Psychotherapist Dr Paul Weston in the drama In Treatment.

LGBTQ+ icon Lady Gaga has also received acknowledged her big-screen role in House of Gucci. The artist is in the same category as Stewart and Aduba for the title of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

GAY TIMES magazine cover star Hannah Einbinder has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks won rave reviews for its leading performances, fresh script and for normalising the queer experience – particularly with Einbinder’s character.

The HBO show, Hacks, has been awarded the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and both Einbinder and co-star Jean Smart have been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

LGBTQ+ talent has made its mark this year, but there’s also been allocation for allyship actors. Cynthia Erivo has spent her career advocating for greater inclusivity across the industry. Erivo, who undertook the lead role in the moving biopic Genius: Aretha, has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a limited series.

Andrew Garfield has also received a nod for his portrayal as Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! The musical star has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, while the musical has received a nod for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.