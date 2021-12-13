Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga and Billy Porter nominated for Golden Globe Awards

The nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced and we can’t get enough!
It’s been an incredible rollout of queer talent and productions this year. Here’s our breakdown of LGBTQ+ figures that have been recognised in this year’s nomination list.
The impact FX’s Pose had made on the small screen is simply incredible. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Stephen Canals, Pose focuses on the queer African-American and Latino communities of the ballroom scene in 1980s New York City. Since the series premiered in 2018, it has received universal acclaim from fans and critics.
Last year, Billy Porter – who plays Pray Tell, the show’s resident emcee in the Ball scene – made history by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This year, the show wrapped up its third and final season.
Closing out with a bang, the series has continued its streak of acclaim snagging three Golden Globe nods. Billy Porter has been recognised for his series-long outstanding performance in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series category. The show itself has been nominated for Best Television Series, while MJ Rodriguez received the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series.
Elsewhere, Kristen Stewart has been the talk of the town with her brilliant depiction as Princess Diana in the historical drama Spencer.
Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, it marks one of Stewart’s most mature performances to date.
It covers a period in 1991 during Diana’s Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, when Diana decides to end her marriage to Charles.
Uzo Aduba has been recognised in the same category for her notable performance as Psychotherapist Dr Paul Weston in the drama In Treatment.
LGBTQ+ icon Lady Gaga has also received acknowledged her big-screen role in House of Gucci. The artist is in the same category as Stewart and Aduba for the title of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.
GAY TIMES magazine cover star Hannah Einbinder has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.
Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks won rave reviews for its leading performances, fresh script and for normalising the queer experience – particularly with Einbinder’s character.
The HBO show, Hacks, has been awarded the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and both Einbinder and co-star Jean Smart have been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.
LGBTQ+ talent has made its mark this year, but there’s also been allocation for allyship actors. Cynthia Erivo has spent her career advocating for greater inclusivity across the industry. Erivo, who undertook the lead role in the moving biopic Genius: Aretha, has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a limited series.
Andrew Garfield has also received a nod for his portrayal as Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! The musical star has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, while the musical has received a nod for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Omar Sy (“Lupin)
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Television Series, Drama
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Lupin (Netflix)
The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO/HBO Max)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog)
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat
Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias
Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Dopesick (Hulu)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
O Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano (MGM)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Passing)
Best Picture, Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany
Drive My Car (Janus Films) — Japan
The Hand of God (Netflix) — Italy
A Hero (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran
Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (Focus Features)
Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast (Focus Features)
CODA (Apple)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Be Alive from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast (Focus Features) — Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Flee (Neon)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)