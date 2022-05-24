Kit Connor wants Nick and Charlie’s relationship to “blossom” in Heartstopper season two

Kit Connor has revealed what he hopes to see from his character’s storylines in Heartstopper’s upcoming second season.

Based on the beloved webcomic and graphic novel of the same name from Alice Oseman, the queer teen drama follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a “high-strung, openly gay overthinker,” and Nick (Kit), “a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player”.

Speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival on 22 May, the 18-year-old said he has “absolutely no clue” about what storylines are set to be explored in the Netflix show’s future instalments.

Despite not knowing what the future holds for Heartstopper’s characters, Kit said he hopes to see Nick and Charlie’s relationship get stronger in future episodes.

“But in terms of, I suppose what I’d like to see for Nick, I think just the strengthening Nick and Charlie’s relationship,” he stated.

“In season one, we very much see the young love and the beginnings of their relationship,

“And I think that it would be lovely, you know – not just to act – also just to see, as well, their relationship just, sort of, get stronger and blossom.”

Heartstopper was met with critical acclaim as soon as the first season arrived on Netflix, with viewers watching 23,940,000 hours of the show during its first full week on the platform.

Kit opened up about what the reaction to the show has been like for him: “I mean, I think that it’s pretty incredible, really, to be able to do a show like Heartstopper at the age of 17.

“It’s more than seeing some of the reactions that it’s had to seeing some of the sorts of effects that it’s had on people’s lives has been, you know, more than touching, it’s been pretty emotional, to be honest.

“So, you know, seeing different things like people using scene to come out to their parents is just, like, unbelievable.”

He further explained that there are “ever enough queer people being genuinely happy on screen” and that Hearstopper doing this is “so important”.

Fans of the series can expect to see more of the show, as on 20 May Netflix confirmed that a second and third instalment are in the works.