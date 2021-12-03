Kim Petras’ tongue-in-cheek new single Coconuts is disco-pop perfection

Kim Petras has just delivered one of her best singles to date with the hilarious, tongue-in-cheek pop anthem Coconuts.

In one of the most infectious choruses of the year so far, the star – who released the body positive track as a gift to fans – sings, “My coconuts, you can put ’em in your mouth. My coconuts, watch ’em bounce up and down.”

Kim also calls them “so juicy and ripe” and reveals the chosen names for her coconuts: Mary-Kate and Ashley and/or Cartier and Tiffany.

“They ask me what’s my size, just give ’em a squeeze, strawberry, mango and lime don’t compare to these,” she adds in the pre-chorus.

Kim debuted the disco-tinged bop at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in November, where she made history as the first out trans musician to perform at the ceremony.

Speaking to Metro before the show, she said: “I watched the EMAs since I was a kid. I grew up in Germany and it was a big deal for me when they happened.

“And being the first transgender performer on there is very surreal to me and very amazing because I remember never seeing a transgender pop star at the EMAs when I was a kid and so it’s a dream come true, it’s a full-circle moment.”

Writing on Twitter shortly after her show, Kim seemed pleased with her performance as she wrote: “I came, I pegged, I conquered.”

Coconuts will be included on Kim’s forthcoming 2022 debut album, which is also expected to feature her acclaimed dance-pop single Future Starts Now, and Hit It From the Back – another new track she debuted at the EMAs.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether her 2020 pop hit Malibu will make the final cut.

Since debuting in the industry in 2017 with I Don’t Want It All, Kim has found success with her 2019 mixtape Clarity – featuring fan-favourite anthems such as Icy, Sweet Spot and Broken – and her Halloween collection, Turn off the Light.

Coconuts is now available on iTunes and streaming services. You can listen here on Apple Music and watch the hilarious lyric video below.

