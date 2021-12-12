Kim Petras says she was seen as a “joke” at the start of her career

Popstar Kim Petras has opened up about the difficult start to her iconic music career.

If you’re a lover of pop music chances are you’ve encountered Kim Petras and her expansive catalogue.

Since making her debut in 2017 with her classic single I Don’t Want It All, the singer-songwriter has seen huge amounts of commercial success.

Although the pop world is opening up to the Coconuts singer, that wasn’t always the case for the 29-year-old.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Petra’s candidly opened up about her rocky start in the industry and the pushback she received.

“In the beginning when I did the rounds to major labels and played them the music, people didn’t really get it,” she explained.

“People were kind of like, ‘Ah, I don’t know who the fanbase is for this.’ It was kind of like almost a little bit like, ‘You’re going to be a gay artist, and that’s niche and we don’t know.’ So I got shitty deals offered to me.”

Before pursuing a music career full time, Petras was renowned in Germany for her documentary that detailed her journey as a transgender teen. At the time, she was one of the youngest people in the country to medically transition.

Due to the documentary, Petras revealed that the media saw her as a “joke” instead of an emerging talent.

“Nobody wants to talk about my music, people don’t want to work with me. I’m just, like, ‘the tranny on TV’ to people,” she said.