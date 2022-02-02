Killing Eve reunites Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in explosive season 4 trailer

Killing Eve’s fourth and final season teases the fate of our favourite characters in its brand new trailer.

BBC America has released the official trailer for the fourth season of the hit thriller show Killing Eve, which will air on 27 February.

The series, which stars Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh as a desk-bound M15 officer who becomes obsessed with a notorious, psychopath assassin (Jodie Comer),

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve will be taken over by executive producer and writer Laura Neal who is best known for her contributions to Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

The first season of the cat and mouse thriller was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge while season two was handed over Emerald Fennell, and season three was mastered by TV writer Suzanne Heathcote.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” she said told Harpers Bazaar. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. [But] I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on and being kicked out the door.”

Earlier this year, a new teaser trailer was unveiled on the BBC and BBC America’s Instagram account yesterday (December 16) and fans can’t get enough of the clues.

Captioned “Burn baby, burn. 2/27/22 #KillingEve”, it looks like the beloved series is set to return.

Alongside the mini-trailer, first-look images of the new season were shared by Entertainment Weekly giving fans an early peek at what to expect from the anticipated fourth and final season.

The new images see Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) donning red robes gesturing in a church and, later, in an all-white outfit loosely resembling a figure of Christian faith.

The third follow-up exclusive depicts Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) in a muted disguise as she seems to be keeping a low profile.

While the images do not give much away, fans took to the internet celebrating the return of the series. Some fans couldn’t help noticing parallels between Killing Eve and Flea Bag, another series written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

CINEMATIC PARALLELS KILLING EVE MEETS FLEABAG pic.twitter.com/dddZkO88LL — berry (@sckberry) December 16, 2021

Killing Eve has received universal acclaim for its first two seasons and was subsequently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, making Sandra Oh the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for the award.

The Killing Eve series is loosely based on the Codename Villanelle novellas written by Luke Jennings.

You can watch the trailer for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve here or below.