Kevin Fiege gives details on the Young Avengers and potential MCU debut

We’re counting down the days to Wiccan and Hulking making their MCU debut.

The MCU is currently under going its Phase 4 roll out and so far we have been treated to an array of impressive content.

From the sitcom inspired WandaVision to the action packed The Falcon and the Winter Solider, fans and critics alike have enjoyed the back to back releases.

However, after introducing Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Thomas Shepard (Speed) in WandaVision, some viewers have began to wonder when the Young Avengers and its LGBTQ+ members will be making their debut in the MCU.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, Kevin Fiege, opened up about the possibility.

“As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always hard the fun meeting them,” he said.

“But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless.

“Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe.”

So not a definite no but not an outright yes.

Fans of the MCU have called on the popular entertainment studio to include more lead LGBTQ+ characters.

Marvel has apparently been listening to the fans by the looks of their upcoming releases. Gone are the days of background LGBTQ+ characters – yes, I’m talking about that let down scene in Avengers: Endgame.