Kevin Abstract releases brand new single Sierra Nights

American singer Kevin Abstract is back with his second solo release of the year Sierra Nights, featuring collaborator Ryan Beatty.

The new single, Sierra Nights, has been released alongside a four-and-a-half-minute which captures the end of summer feeling in the cool night air and cruising around with your friends.

Directed by Abstract, the music video both artists hanging and riding around California stopping at gas stations, living rooms, and driving down the Pacific Coast Highway.

This isn’t the first time the pair have worked together. The Brockhampton star and Beatty previously collaborated, and feature in, a road trip-themed video for the Abstract second single of 2021.

The new single, Sierra Nights, is expected to appear on Abstract’s third record which is expected to arrive this year. While a date is yet to be confirmed, the singer’s press release announced his third studio album is “coming soon”.

Abstract’s last full-length record was the 2019 EP ARIZONA Baby.

Sierra Nights follows Slugger featuring Slowthai and $not, which was released in July. According to Genius, Abstract first hinted at the release of Slugger earlier this year when he posted a snippet of the track on Twitter.

Abstract also gave fans a sneak peek at his Video Store Apparel line in the video.

Titled WARHEAD, the Spring/Summer 2021 collection was worn by both men and women in the visual and features an array of pieces ranging from hoodies, socks, bodysuits, and athletic pants.

You can watch the music video for Sierra Nights featuring Ryan Beatty here or below.