Kellogg’s and GLAAD announce partnership for Pride cereal

The LGBTQ+ inspired cereal will be jam-packed with pride, rainbow hearts and edible glitter.

Kellogg’s and GLAAD have teamed up to deliver a limited-edition line of cereal ahead of Pride Month.

The “Together with Pride” cereal is coming to stores this May for cereal lovers to enjoy and help raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth.

Available in the US, Kellogg’s will be donating $3 to the American non-profit organisation GLAAD. The Together With Pride with Pride cereal will be available in supermarkets for all to enjoy.

For every purchase, Kellogg’s will be donating $3 to GLAAD if customers can provide a valid receipt at KelloggsFamilyRewards.com. Kellogg’s has also committed to donating a minimum of $100,000 with a maximum of $140,000, according to Best Products.

The 7.8-ounce box of cereal is a bold purple and will include wheat heart-shaped cereal coated in edible glitter. Sticking to a familiar Kellogg’s brand, the exterior of the box features instantly recognised character favourites including Tony the Tiger and Rice Krispies mascots Snap, Crackle, and Pop