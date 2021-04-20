Kellogg’s and GLAAD announce partnership for Pride cereal

The LGBTQ+ inspired cereal will be jam-packed with pride, rainbow hearts and edible glitter.
Kellogg’s and GLAAD have teamed up to deliver a limited-edition line of cereal ahead of Pride Month.
The “Together with Pride” cereal is coming to stores this May for cereal lovers to enjoy and help raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth.
Available in the US, Kellogg’s will be donating $3 to the American non-profit organisation GLAAD. The Together With Pride with Pride cereal will be available in supermarkets for all to enjoy.
For every purchase, Kellogg’s will be donating $3 to GLAAD if customers can provide a valid receipt at KelloggsFamilyRewards.com. Kellogg’s has also committed to donating a minimum of $100,000 with a maximum of $140,000, according to Best Products.
The 7.8-ounce box of cereal is a bold purple and will include wheat heart-shaped cereal coated in edible glitter. Sticking to a familiar Kellogg’s brand, the exterior of the box features instantly recognised character favourites including Tony the Tiger and Rice Krispies mascots Snap, Crackle, and Pop
In 2018, Kellogg’s and GLAAD announced the release of the limited edition “All Together” Spirit Day cereal boxes.
The cereal boxes are a new launch in honour of Spirit Day and will be available on October 18, for one day only, at Kellogg’s New York City Cafe.
All proceeds from Kellogg’s “All Together Cereal” sales will be donated to GLAAD to support LGBTQ+ youth.
The berry-flavoured cereal includes heart-shaped pieces with an edible glitter coating for a bold, attention-grabbing appearance. The pride-inspired box was filled with six cereals, including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Corn Flakes.
Kellogg is an official sponsor of Spirit Day 2018 has long campaigned to stand against bullying to send a message of solidarity and acceptance by “going purple”.
In a media statement, Kellogg’s reaffirmed their support of the LGBTQ+ community.
“We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community,” the company blog post read. “For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table.”
#LetYourGreatOut #Pride pic.twitter.com/wIJHY8eGN0
— Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) June 19, 2018
Love is love, family is family #HappyFathersDay #Pride pic.twitter.com/bIZwZl8g56
— Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) June 16, 2018
Love is love, family is family #HappyFathersDay #Pride pic.twitter.com/bIZwZl8g56
— Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) June 16, 2018