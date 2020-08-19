Keanu Reeves was unaware of the “profound” trans allegory behind The Matrix

“For Lilly to come out and share that with us, I think is cool.”

Keanu Reeves didn’t know about the deeper meaning behind The Matrix franchise.

In a recent interview with Netflix Film Club, director Lilly Wachowski admitted that she and her sister Lana – who are both trans but weren’t out at the time of the film’s release – crafted the film with a trans narrative.

“I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention,” she revealed. “But the world wasn’t quite ready yet. The corporate level, the corporate world wasn’t quite ready for it yet.

“I don’t know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it. It all came from the same sort of fire that I’m talking about. Especially for me and Lana, we were existing in this space where the words didn’t exist, so we were always living in a world of imagination.”

She added: “We were always living in a world of imagination. That’s why I gravitated toward sci-fi and fantasy and played Dungeons and Dragons. It was all about creating worlds. It freed us up as filmmakers because we were able to imagine stuff at that time that you didn’t necessarily see onscreen.”

Speaking with Yahoo about his upcoming sci-fi/comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music, Reeves said: “I never spoke to Lilly about that, she never conveyed that to me. I think The Matrix films are profound, and I think that allegorically, a lot of people in different versions of the film can speak to that. And for Lilly to come out and share that with us, I think is cool.”

The series depicted a dystopian future in which all of humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality called The Matrix. Reeves led the franchise as Neo, a computer hacker who discovers the truth and leads an uprising against the intelligent machines harvesting the humans’ bioelectric power.