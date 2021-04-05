Kate Winslet says closeted gay actors are terrified to come out due to industry stigma

“I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. it’s painful.”

Kate Winslet opened about the stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ actors in the industry while promoting her new film Ammonite.

Sitting down with The Sunday Times, the Academy Award winner revealed that she knows at least four actors that are fearful of coming out.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting out – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles, ” she said.

Although the entertainment industry has slowly increased its LGBTQ+ representation, the same cannot be said regarding LGBTQ+ actors being cast in diverse roles.

“I’m telling you. A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicise that.’,” she elaborated