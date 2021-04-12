Kate McKinnon pokes fun at lesbian period dramas in new SNL skit

“Starring two straight actress who dare not to wear makeup”
Kate McKinnon, Carey Mulligan, and Heidi Gardner made fun of lesbian period dramas on last night’s SNL episode.
The hilarious skit is a parody’s of films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Favourite, and the recently released film Ammonite.
At the start of the video, we see an exhausted Carey, being brought into a “19th-century” doctor’s office by her husband. When asked by the physician what was wrong with his wife, the man replied “She’s a bummer.”
The doctor then goes on to tell the husband she’s medically upset and then suggests that Carey’s character needs “seagull sounds, grey air, and long rocky walks.”
The skit then brings in Gardner, who is introduced as a female companion.
Throughout the video, a hilarious voice-over can be heard saying stereotypical plot points and directions usually seen in these types of films.
“From the makers of Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Ammonite comes a new award-winning film, Lesbian Period Drama,” the voice-over said.
“Another film that isn’t afraid to ask ‘Will these lesbians be lesbian’s together?”
But what made the skit even more hilarious was Kate McKinnon and her starring role as the “one actual lesbian actress” who plays the stone-cold ex.
“Oh yeah, we were together for two years,” she explained.
“But the sex was so bad we broke up even though there’s not another lesbian for five full countries.”
The rest of the video is jam-packed with more troupes and jokes from these critically acclaimed films.
SNL fans couldn’t get enough of the parody and took to Twitter to praise McKinnon and the writers.
Lesbian Period Drama was right on the money. “With best Supporting Actor nominee, The Wind”. #SNL pic.twitter.com/lwaNr0lYV6
— Ron Waxman 🏳️🌈 (@RonWaxman) April 11, 2021
LMAOOOO THE #snl LESBIAN PERIOD DRAMA SKIT THEY KNOW OUR PAINNNN. AMMONITE + PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE + CAROL + THE WORLD TO COME
— Aliven’t (@HaukRose) April 11, 2021
OMG. Tell me Lesbian Period Drama was not THE BEST #SNL spot on sketch with the most precise accuracy of #LGBT films?!! The hand graze, the longing looks, the painfully long running times, and then the graphic sex scene from the male gaze. They hit every cliche perfectly. @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/2QsGePJVCm
— Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) April 11, 2021
“It’s 1840. I don’t think that’s been invented yet.” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ca89ZueYuY
— Jae 🏳️🌈 (@JaeFiction) April 11, 2021
Give me lesbian period drama Kate McKinnon, or give me death 😂☠️ https://t.co/HY7pHO1Qzm
— Kate Kelly (@Kate_Kelly_Esq) April 11, 2021
The way this is the best lesbian period drama ever made and it’s an SNL skit… pic.twitter.com/sJ2M2cinKD
— sara clements (@mildredsfierce) April 11, 2021
Watch the trailer for Lesbian Period Drama below.