Kate McKinnon pokes fun at lesbian period dramas in new SNL skit

“Starring two straight actress who dare not to wear makeup”

Kate McKinnon, Carey Mulligan, and Heidi Gardner made fun of lesbian period dramas on last night’s SNL episode.

The hilarious skit is a parody’s of films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, The Favourite, and the recently released film Ammonite.

At the start of the video, we see an exhausted Carey, being brought into a “19th-century” doctor’s office by her husband. When asked by the physician what was wrong with his wife, the man replied “She’s a bummer.”

The doctor then goes on to tell the husband she’s medically upset and then suggests that Carey’s character needs “seagull sounds, grey air, and long rocky walks.”

The skit then brings in Gardner, who is introduced as a female companion.

Throughout the video, a hilarious voice-over can be heard saying stereotypical plot points and directions usually seen in these types of films.