“There was a lot of darkness in 2020, but this song is a snapshot of the light.”

Emerging pop artist Kat Cunning, is looking on the bright side with their latest single Could Be Good.

Kat’s voice is a force to reckoned with on the track, as it will command any music listener to pause and reflect on their own personal journey.

With lyrics that evoke a sense of hope and happiness, Could Be Good is a song that will make any pessimist an outright optimist.

Their hopeful message is as clear as day in their accompanying visual for the song.

Filmed like a vintage home movie, the music video is jam-packed with clips from their time during quarantine. From road trips to beach excursions, Kat showcases their happiness and positive outlook to the fullest.

When speaking about the inspiration for the record, Kat cites falling in love and the chaotic year that was 2020.

“Could Be Good’ is a portrait of the optimism that kept life rich for me this past crazy year. I wrote it in a swing of hope as I was falling in love during the pandemic and the lyrics are an intimate retelling of some of those special little moments,” they explained.

“I love the simplicity of the chorus and would love for it to inspire hope and courage for others to take a risk. The personal intimacy of the lyric comes from moments in a relationship that are worth cementing in time for me.

Watch the full video for Could Be Good below and listen to the single here.



