Kamala Harris makes history as first VP to join an LGBTQ+ Pride march

Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a Washington, D.C Pride parade to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 12, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made an appearance at a Pride parade — a historic first for any Vice President.

Harris greeted attendees while wearing a slogan t-shirt that read “Love is Love” under a pink blazer. The pair joined Pride goers on their march to Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C.

After the march, Harris addressed the crowd and took the time to advocate for the Equality Act.

“There’s so much more to do,” Harris said in her speech.

“We celebrate all of the accomplishments – finally marriage is the law of the land. Now we need to pass the Equality Act, we need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected.”

She continued: “We need, still, protections around employment and housing – there is so much more work to do and I know we are committed and we understand the importance of this movement and our roles of leadership in this ongoing movement.”

On social media, Harries shared a photo of herself wearing a pride jacket and a supportive message.

“Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future—but we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans,” the post read.