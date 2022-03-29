K-pop star Holland reveals he has a boyfriend: “I wanna marry him”

Go Tae-seob, who goes by the stage name Holland, announced he has a romantic partner following a fan question during an online live stream.

Holland is a K-pop star commonly branded as the ‘first gay K-pop idol’. The singer-songwriter gained international acclaim for his popular debut single Neverland.

The music video for the song featured a same-sex kiss which gained it a 19+ rating in South Korea. However, fans and listeners showcased support for the artist’s new music and it racked up over 14 million hits on YouTube.

For many, Holland is a public face of self-expression as his music touches on his lived experiences as a gay person.

In a recent conversation with fans over livestream, the artist opened up about his personal life and revealed he has a boyfriend.

“He’s very handsome and kind, tall,” he told his fans. He later added: “I wanna marry him”.

Holland took to social media to share a snippet of the livestream confirming the news of his new relationship.

The singer’s post was captioned “so.. i have a boyfriend” and features an attached 27-second video from the livestream.

so.. i have a boyfriend pic.twitter.com/K3HS62vvqQ — HOLLAND (@HOLLAND_vvv) March 24, 2022

Speaking to GAY TIMES in 2019, Holland opened up about the states of LGBTQ+ acceptance and stigma in Korea.

“LGBTQ rights in Korea are still not very progressive in comparison to some other countries,” he explains. “Even the fact I debuted [as an openly gay singer] in Korea gained lots of attention here. I want to be a person of good influence by sharing my story and music with the public, and by interacting with fans.”

Fans reacted to Holland’s news online with many wishing him the best and pleased for the star.

“Ok but Holland having a boyfriend and feeling comfortable/safe enough to share that on Twitter just made my day,” one fan tweeted in response to the video. You can read further fan reactions below.

Ok but Holland having a boyfriend and feeling comfortable/safe enough to share that on Twitter just made my day. — Sadie (she/her) 💟 (@SmolSevenSadie) March 24, 2022

holland announced he has a boyfriend omgg 😭 i am so happy for him! — xyla | glitch mode! (@xxyla_) March 24, 2022

if any of you know holland, he has a boyfriend now 😭 im so happy for him he deserves the best 💕💕💕 — kiki ʚ♡ɞ (@giseokgf) March 24, 2022

wishing you nothing but happiness, love, and joy ❤️🫶🏻🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/HgbYWHEhvv — SweetMoon 🌙 (@cupofTaeEveryD) March 24, 2022

You can watch the music video for Neverland here or below.