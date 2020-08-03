Julianne Moore “deeply hurt” by headlines claiming she “regrets” playing queer character

“You guys ran a headline that misrepresents my interview just for click bait.”

Julianne Moore is “deeply hurt” over headlines that claim she “regrets” playing a queer character in The Kids Are All Right.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on the legacy of the 2010 queer classic, which starred Moore as Jules, a lesbian raising two children with her partner Nic (Annette Benning).

Although the film received wide acclaim and is notable for being one of the first mainstream movies to show a same-sex couple raising two teenagers, it received backlash for casting two heterosexual actors as queer characters.

“Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight. I look back and go, “Ouch. Wow.” I don’t know that we would do that today, I don’t know that we would be comfortable,” opined Moore.

“We need to give real representation to people, but I’m grateful for all of the experiences that I’ve had as an actor because my job is to communicate a universality of experience to the world. The idea that, rather than othering people, we’re saying we’re all the same. Our humanity is shared.”

Director Lisa Cholodenko, who is openly gay, said it was a “super interesting argument” and that it’s “of the discretion of the director who’s the most compelling for that job.”

“I don’t think it’s mutually exclusive,” she explained. “While I want to promote gay people representing gay people, trans people, all the rest, queer people — it’s also a commercial prospect. It’s all those things.”

Publications were quick to pick up on Moore’s comments, a majority of which said in their headlines that she “regrets” taking on the role.