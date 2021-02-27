Judge allows Miss USA pageant to ban transgender women from competing

“I believe Miss United States of America is on the wrong side of history for choosing to actively discriminate against transgender people.”

An Oregon judge has ruled in favour of the Miss USA pageant and its policy that rejects transgender women from competing.

The decision comes a year after Anita Noelle Green sued the competition for discrimination and violating Oregon’s Public Accommodations Act, which in turn infringed on her First Amendment rights.

Judge Micahel Mosman ruled that the competition is an “expressive” organisation and is not obligated to including transgender contestants.

“I view it as an association that cannot under the constitution be required to allow plaintiff to participate in what defendant says is a contradiction of that message,” Judge Mosman ruled.

The former Miss Earth Elite Oregon expressed her disappointment in the decision stating: “This case brought awareness to an issue many people were and still are unaware of and that issue is that discrimination against transgender people is still actively happening in the private and public sector even within the pageant circuit.”

Green’s lawyer, Shenoa L Payne, argued that the pageant’s exclusion of Green and other transgender contestants isn’t “message-based but status based.”