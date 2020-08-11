Culture

Josie Totah stars in hilarious teaser trailer for Saved by the Bell revival

By Sam Damshenas

Josie Totah is giving us everything we need in the new teaser trailer for Saved by the Bell.

The revival is a direct follow-up to the iconic original series, which ran from 1989-2003 and starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkeley, Lark Voorhies, Ed Alonzo, Dennis Haskins and Leanne Creel.

It will be revived on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock with a new batch of students, and will see the return of Lopez and Berkley as their career-making roles of Albert Clifford “A.C.” Slater Jessica “Jessie” Myrtle Spano.

The show’s official description reads: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High.

“The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Tracey Wigfield, executive producer, said the highly-anticipated series is less of a reboot and more of a “re-imagining”.

“While the original show was a Saturday morning show about high school, this is a single-camera, edgier comedy that will be exciting for people who loved the original but if you never saw the original,” she explained. “It’s just a funny comedy about high school in 2020.”

The new cast includes John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and Totah, who came out as a trans woman in a powerful essay for TIME magazine in 2018.

The 18-year-old actress will play the role of Lexie, who is described as a “beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students”.

“Getting to play a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare,” said Totah. “There’s almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Growing up as a young trans girl, I feel that never seeing myself [on TV] made me never feel truly accepted by the world.”

The star, who has appeared in numerous TV shows including Jessie, Glee and Champions and appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, said the character’s story arc isn’t revolved around her trans identity.

“She’s in theater, evil and the most popular girl in school — she just happens to be transgender and I feel that getting to that is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait for people to see themselves on screen in that way.”

Saved by the Bell will premiere later this year on Peacock – watch the new teaser trailer below.