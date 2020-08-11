Josie Totah stars in hilarious teaser trailer for Saved by the Bell revival

Josie Totah is giving us everything we need in the new teaser trailer for Saved by the Bell.

The revival is a direct follow-up to the iconic original series, which ran from 1989-2003 and starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkeley, Lark Voorhies, Ed Alonzo, Dennis Haskins and Leanne Creel.

It will be revived on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock with a new batch of students, and will see the return of Lopez and Berkley as their career-making roles of Albert Clifford “A.C.” Slater Jessica “Jessie” Myrtle Spano.

The show’s official description reads: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High.

“The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Tracey Wigfield, executive producer, said the highly-anticipated series is less of a reboot and more of a “re-imagining”.

“While the original show was a Saturday morning show about high school, this is a single-camera, edgier comedy that will be exciting for people who loved the original but if you never saw the original,” she explained. “It’s just a funny comedy about high school in 2020.”