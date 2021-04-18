Jonathan Van Ness shines as a stylish hairball in Arlo the Alligator Boy musical

This is a Furlecia stan account.

Johnathan Van Ness is stepping into the animated world with their latest role in the Netflix film, Arlo the Alligator Boy.

Van Ness plays Furlecia, a stylish hairball with a spitfire personality.

To celebrate the release of the film, Netflix released a scene featuring Furlecia in a wrestling match. The hilarious clip opens up with Van Ness’s character being stabbed with a pitchfork, stating: “Oh no, I’ve been straight-up stabbed in my love handles.”

Furlecia is then shown getting up off the ground, unfazed by the pitchfork.

“You better come with more than a cute little comb if you want to stop me,” she exclaimed. Hilarity ensues as Furlecia and her competitor get into a full-on brawl, that features moves based on hair products.

The fabulous pink hairball wins the fight and suggests that her competitor gets some tea tree oil for his parmesan cheese looking scalp.