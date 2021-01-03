Jonathan Van Ness gives more romantic details of relationship with Mark Peacock

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has opened up about his beautiful relationship to Mark Peacock in another heartfelt social media post.

Warning you will feel all the feels after reading!

Taking to Instagram the Netflix star details the start of their relationship stating: “We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on a comedy tour. At the end of that time, I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini-break to Amsterdam.”

He continued: “I wanted [Mark Peacock] to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worths of dates to come meet my mom & friends on a mini-break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same.”

Van Ness announced his marriage to Peacock on Instagram New Years Day.

The original post has over 300,000 likes and has been met with love and support from fans, his fellow Queer Eye hosts and industry peers.

Interior design expert Bobby Berk wrote: “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you, Mark and Johnny!”

Karamo expressed his excitement calling Jonathan and Mark “one of the most beautiful couples in the world.”

Tan France also chimed in on the good news, stating: “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Antoni poked fun at Van Ness’s post by commenting: “wait you got a dog?!?!?!?”

See below for the romantic post and photos of the newlyweds.