Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness has shut down conservative congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene after her ignorant HIV comments.

While the world slowly creates a “new normal” amidst the ongoing pandemic, many businesses and organisations have introduced a vaccine mandate for employees.

One of those organisations is the NBA, which requires its players to get vaccinated or they’ll be suspended from participating in the season.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is one of the few basketball players banned from playing after he refused to take the vaccine for “religious reasons.”

Shortly after Irving’s suspension was announced, Greene took to Twitter to spew uneducated comments surrounding basketball legend Magic Johnson and HIV.

“The fascist NBA won’t let Kyrie Irving play for refusing a vaccine. But yet they still let Magic Johnson play with HIV,” Greene tweeted.

Van Ness was quick to shut down the ill-informed congresswoman in a series of follow up tweets.

“What a dumb ass. HIV is sexually transmitted not a respiratory virus not to mention HIV+ folks who take ART are undetectable and untransmittable,” he said.

“Dumb, dumb, dumb, f**ks at it again. Learn about HIV yall. Enough with this fear-mongering.”

Van Ness has been a longtime advocate for HIV education and has even opened up about his own diagnosis in 2019.

