Jonathan Van Ness announces new haircare line with Biossance

We stan a green entrepreneurial queen!

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has revealed his partnership with the brand Biossance by announcing his exciting new haircare line.

Taking to Instagram the popular hairstylist broke the news, stating: “I’m so full of gratitude to share with you that after years in the making I’m launching my very own haircare brand!”

“[Biossance] has earned my trust in skincare over the years and we’re ready to take our relationship to a whole new level.

“GAME CHANGER ALERT 🚨 I’m teaming up with their parent company Amyris to develop their, and my, first-ever haircare line!”

Not much is know about the products that will be featured in the new line but with Van Ness, at the helm, we know it’ll be top-notch.

The president of Biossance, Catherine Gore expressed her excitement for the partnership, stating: “Jonathan was the obvious choice for Biossance – he is personable, has an approachable style to beauty expertise, and has a true passion for sustainability.”

“As a clean beauty brand that believes efficacy and results come first, we are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Biossance family,” she continued.

The Getting Curious host concluded his post with what fans can look forward to.

“Together, we’re developing a haircare line that will be inclusive for all people, effective for all hair types and sustainable to our gorgeous Earth,” he says.

We stan making the Earth a better place!

Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements later this year.