Jonathan Bennett shares heartfelt post in honour of World Theater Day

We’re not crying…you’re crying.

Mean Girls heartthrob Jonathan Bennett recently opened up about his coming out experience in light of World Theater Day.

Taking to Instagram Bennet shared three videos of his teenage self performing alongside a lengthy caption.

“Emotional post warning – To celebrate #worldtheaterday I give you a video of a 16-year-old gay boy in Ohio. He has a pitchy voice, no rhythm, and can’t dance to save his life,” he wrote.

“He’s awkward, his teeth are too big for his face, and he lives in fear every single day because he doesn’t fit in with the rest of the boys in his class.

“He constantly gets pushed into a locker by an asshole named Justin and when he walks down the halls he gets called a faggot. He cries himself to sleep every night and develops stomach ulcers because of the stress and the homophobia in his small town.”

In the post, Bennett also describes how he found solace in his high school’s theater group and the feelings he felt along the way.

He went on to open up about feeling safe, seen, celebrated and “ALIVE” while participating in theater productions.