JoJo Siwa’s rumoured girlfriend apologises for past anti-trans and pro-Trump tweets

JoJo Siwa’s alleged new girlfriend has apologized for her anti-trans and pro-Trump tweets.

Over the last few days, fans of the entertainer have speculated the relationship status of Siwa of Katie Mills.

Recently the two have been featured on both their TikTok accounts and were even seen attending a Lakers basketball game together.

However, the two have not officially confirmed if they are romantically involved.

In the midst of the relationship rumours, fans have shed light on Mills and her previous pro-Trump tweets and anti-trans viewpoints.

In a video posted to TikTok, a user posted screenshots of her tweets from 2020 that showcased her disappointment regarding Trump’s presidential loss.

“I’m sorry @realDonaldTrump we let you down”,” she wrote.

A few months prior to that tweet she wrote: “Lord help us if Biden gets elected.”

The video also showcased her liking a post in 2018 that question the validity of trans women and their gender identity.

Shortly after the post went viral, Mills took to Twitter to apologise in a series of tweets.

“This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden,” she wrote.

“In 2018 there was a tweet that went around saying “Is a transgender woman actually a woman? retweet for yes, like for no” I had liked the comment… I am ashamed.”

Pt1.

This will be the only time I address this issue. There is stuff that Trump did that I DO support, and there is stuff that I DID NOT support. It’s the same way for Biden. There’s stuff that he does that I DO support and there’s stuff that I DON’T support. — Katie Mills (@katie_mills23) December 28, 2021