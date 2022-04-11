Jojo Siwa says she “didn’t get an invite” to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards despite being nominated

JoJo Siwa has broken her silence after fans questioned why she did not attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, the ceremony took place on 9 April in Los Angeles.

JoJo was up for an award against the likes of Dixie D’Amelio, Johnny Orlando, Addison Rae, That Girl Lay Lay and Oliver Tree in the Favourite Social Music Star category – though fans were left devastated when the 18-year-old did not show up for the event.

“Very upset at @Nickelodeon #KidsChoiceAwards2022 for not inviting Jojo Siwa to their awards,” one wrote on social media. “She’s literally one of my icons and didn’t deserve this just because she wanted to show the world who she really is and it’s okay to be yourself. Such a disappointment.”

“It’s really odd and it’s bothering me. She looked so sad about not getting invited and I think we all know why. Like I feel bad for her. She’s a great role model and she deserves the world,” added another.

As a result of fan backlash, Jojo took to Instagram to update her fans on the situation.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn’t invited,” she explained on 10 April. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite.”

She reiterated this in the caption of her video: “A lot of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn’t get an invite.”

Jojo has publicly criticised Nickelodeon in the past and in September 2021 called it out for not allowing her to perform certain songs on her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

Nickelodeon is yet to comment on Jojo’s allegations that she was not invited to the award ceremony.