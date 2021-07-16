JoJo Siwa reveals that Demi Lovato was one of her “gay awakenings”

Social media star JoJo Siwa opened up about her “gay awakenings” during an interview with Demi Lovato.

During an appearance on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, Siwa revealed that their Cool For The Summer performance helped her realize that she was queer.

“Do you remember your dancer, her name is Jojo Gomez, and you did Cool For The Summer together?” she asked. “I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.”

Siwa went on to say that her girlfriend Kylie Prew also had a similar experience when she witnessed Lovato performing the critically acclaimed song.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy I could play a role,” Lovato responded.

At the time of its release, fans praised the track for being a queer anthem. Lovato also revealed that the song was created as a way to come out as bisexual.

“When I did Cool For The Summer, that song for me was actually my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual,” they explained.

“I didn’t come out until 2017 but Cool for the Summer was like 2014, 2015 and that to me, it was my way of saying ‘I’m not ready to come out, but…’

“I’m so happy that you could see a little glimpse of that Pride through that performance.”

On January 20, Siwa posted a Tik Tok video that featured her dancing along to Gaga’s hit track Born This Way, seemingly confirming her sexuality.

Since posting that iconic video, the former Dance Moms star has continued to open up about her sexuality.

Earlier this year she came out as pansexual during an interview with People Magazine.