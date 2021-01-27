Jojo Siwa just shut down a homophobic mum in the best possible way

Don’t mess with Jojo Siwa.

The 17-year-old influencer, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last week, epically shut down a homophobic mother on her Instagram account with just one word.

On one of Siwa’s latest posts, a hateful commentator felt the need to express that her daughter will “never watch” her viral videos again, presumably due to the news surrounding her sexuality.

A few hours later, Siwa responded in the best possible way. Unbothered, Siwa simply hit back, “Okay!” Her comment was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception, amassing over 20,000 likes. Homophobes, be gone!

Siwa confirmed her sexuality in a Twitter post last week as she showcased a new t-shirt that her cousin bought her, which reads: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

One fan of JoJo’s succinctly posted about why her coming out is so important, writing: “Remember that there are LGBT kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves.”

Many stars celebrated Siwa’s coming out including Todrick Hall, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Michelle Visage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Gigi Gorgeous and Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon, who memorably impersonated the YouTuber on Snatch Game.

A few days after, Siwa told her followers that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been. “I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!” she explained.

“Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”

Since coming out, Siwa has earned another 100,000 followers on Twitter. Right now, she boasts 590,000 followers on the platform, as well as 10 million on Instagram and 31 million on TikTok.