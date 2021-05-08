John Barrowman issues apology for exposing himself on the set of Doctor Who

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness – Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks – Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBCA

Doctor Who actor John Barrowman has recently issued an apology for exposing his genitals to his fellow cast members.

According to a report from The Guardian, the actor was disciplined for his behaviour but was not deemed a threat by the cast members he flashed.

In his statement, Barrowman admitted to “tomfoolery” during his time on set while also taking responsibility for his behaviour.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologized for this previously,” he stated.

“Since my [first] apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

The origin behind the controversy has stemmed from the recent sexual misconduct allegations against co-star Noel Clarke.

Shortly after the accusations were made public, a 2015 interview resurfaced in which Clarke alleged that Barrowman exposed himself on set.

In the video, Clarke revealed that Barrowman would take out his penis “every five seconds.”

A spokesperson for the BBC released a statement to The Guardian confirming that Barrowman was reprimanded for his actions.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care,” the spokesperson said.

Julie Gardner, a producer for Doctor Who, echoed a similar statement and said that she “met with John and reprimanded him” and made “clear to both John and his agent that behaviour of this kind would not be tolerated.”

Sources also told The Guardian that the Doctor Who set frequently crossed the line between professional and unprofessional. They went on to say that Barrowman’s behaviour was not viewed as predatory but described his actions as “larking about.”