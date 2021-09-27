Jinkx and DeLa on the new era of their ‘unapologetically and fervently queer’ Christmas show

Following an all-too-brief summer we can already feel the days getting shorter and the nights drawing in, which means one thing – Christmas is just around the corner! After a year of doom, gloom and Zoom, what better way to celebrate than by enjoying an evening of camp festive fun with two of our favourite drag queens, Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme? The duo have co-written and co-created The Return of the Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! – which will call at seven cities in the UK this November.

The tour follows their critically-acclaimed Christmas shows To Jesus, Thanks For Everything in 2018 and All I Want For Christmas Is Attention in 2019, alongside their 2020 film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special. It sounds like it’s shaping up to be a fab night out, which is sure to make the yuletide gayer than ever, but don’t just take our word for it – we had a delightfully camp little chat with the queens ahead of rehearsals for their tour. Here’s what they had to say…

You’ve been doing a Christmas show together for a few years now – how did this first come about?

DeLa: Ready for a long answer? One of many long answers?! Well, I’ve actually been doing holiday shows for a long time, starting in 2007. In Seattle I was producing a run of shows every year. Jinkx and I met around the same time and the tale of how we met each other was basically me being like ‘this drag queen is too incredibly talented not to pull into my projects’ so I started casting her in those shows. And then fast forward many many years – we’d done stuff on stage together, we’d done Drag Race, we’d obviously known each other a long time but we’d never collaborated, just the two of us, on creating something. The dynamic was so strong that it just felt like a very natural fit so we decided to take a swing, do a tour, see if people would be into it. Turns out, they were!

Jinkx: I should point out that everything she said is true. That said, as the producer, she did cast me in her shows but I had to play, like, the soot-covered orphan in the early holiday shows. So she was the glamorous drag queen and I was the toothless Dickensian waif coming on stage singing Oh ‘Oly Night, coughing up coal dust!

Without giving spoilers, can you give us a flavour of what audiences might expect?

DeLa: I think that we always want to give people two things: we want to give people a show that addresses what is happening for all of us right now, the cultural moment, whether that be what we’re all excited about in pop culture, or the general fears and anxieties that we’re dealing with; and then we also want to give people something familiar and joyous, something that can be escapism and also really incorporate that we have something that we can return to each year. People are going to get to see a lot of the things that they know and love from the Jinkx and DeLa holiday canon, but we’re also going to be bringing people on a journey and exploring the uniqueness of this new era as we re-enter the world, after we’ve experienced this collective trauma that took us through the holidays last year.

Jinkx: Every year we work in a few of the things that you will come to know and expect from us as a duo, but every year we write a brand new show. Doing an annual holiday tour, I think it’s a lot of people’s assumption that we’ve written one holiday show and we just do the same show every year, and that the movie is just the movie version of the same show. But truly we write a brand new show every year and then work in some call backs to the things that our audiences want to see from us annually. So if you’ve seen past tours or if you’ve seen our film just know that this is going to be a unique experience for the winter season of 2021!

Your touring schedule looks quite intense around Christmas! How are you spending the day itself?

DeLa: We always take Christmas Day itself off. We’ll be in Seattle, I’ve spent every Christmas in Seattle since 2007 and so it’s always been important to us to spend the actual Christmas Eve there. We know a lot of people there who count on us for that Christmas Eve tradition, but Christmas Day is always the day that we take to spend with each other and our friends and our chosen family. We’re always kinda flat on our backs form the exhaustion of touring, but it’s so nice to experience what we’ve been talking about the last two months, for ourselves!

Jinkx: My family has just gotten used to – if we’re lucky, we celebrate something on the day that it happened… this is my blood family, my chosen family has gotten used to me just being a text message! I’m a bit of a hermit by nature but I do love working, so scheduling work on significant days is the best way to make sure that I’m actually going to do something that day, rather than just hole up in my bedroom playing video games!