Jessie Ware will be joined by Jameela Jamil to unpack sexism, sexuality, and sisterhood in Amazon’s The Wilds for a live panel event.

Amazon Prime Video will be hosting a live panel event titled Surviving and Thriving which will explore the journey young females take as they move through both the physical and metaphorical ‘wilderness’ that is growing up in 2020.

The series will be hosted by icon Jessie Ware who will be joined by fellow panellist Jameela Jamil, as well as a handful of surprise guests.

Surviving and Thriving will be kicking off today and lasting for two days, until Friday (December 18). The live panel was put together after Amazon conducted research which revealed that female power and emotional health were seen as increasingly important topics for young women.

Amazon’s data also showed that 68% of young women admitted that social media has had a positive influence on their live while more than half said they’ve lied online about themselves and have used facetune to edit their appearance.

Get ready for The Wilds Retreat LIVE! Just head to @primevideouk's Instagram at 11am PT (7pm GMT) tomorrow 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cUlaoy7cnk — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) December 16, 2020

Confirmed guests for the series will include Jessie Ware (Table Manners), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Gemma Whelan (Killing Eve) as well as Camilla Thurlow, Charlotte Price, Nina Nesbitt, and Tanya Compas.

The Wilds is Amazon’s latest venture which follows a group of teenage girls who end up stranded on island following a plane crash. This series may seem eerily similar to Lord of the Flies, but it holds a surprising twist.

The Wilds is the creation of writer and executive producer Sarah Streicher, who has previously worked on past projects such as Marvel’s Netflix series Daredevil.

In a press statement, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said on the series: “We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience.

“We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners.”

Streicher spoke fondly of the The Wilds and what it will unveil.

“Coming of age is not for the faint of heart,” she said. “It can take as much grit and fire to survive our teenage years as it would to survive, say, on a deserted island.

“The Wilds grew from that notion, and it’s afforded me an opportunity to explore teenage-hood in all of its perils, joys, and heartbreaks. I’m beyond thrilled that it’s found a home at Amazon.”