Jess Glynne issues apology following ‘unacceptable and dehumanising’ use of transphobic slur

Jess Glynne says she’s “wholeheartedly sorry” after using a transphobic slur in a recent interview.
Last week, the chart-topping musician appeared as a guest on Mo Gilligan’s podcast, where she reminisced on a time when she took “a bad man” friend of hers to a “t****y strip club.”
The clip surfaced over the weekend and resulted in widespread backlash from social media users and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“As the owner of a ‘tranny strip club’, I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us ‘men in wigs’,” one person wrote in a viral tweet. “In fact, just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings.”
Drag Race UK alum Sister Sister tweeted: “A slur that rolls out as easily as it did suggests that #JessGlynne doesn’t consider the t word a slur at all. The way it’s such an outdated term being used by someone within the lgbt community is a massive shame.”
Following calls for Glynne to apologise for her actions, the singer-songwriter released a lengthy statement on Monday (8 March).
“I want to address my appearance on the @mothecomedian podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence. Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry,” she told her followers.
“I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it. I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to the community that I love and have always wanted to support.”
Because of the use of her language and for causing distress to those within the transgender community, Glynne said a piece of her heart has been “ripped out”.
“The language that I used on the podcast was unacceptable, as someone that has always been immersed in the LGBTQ+ community, I have witnessed first hand the progress that has been made when it comes to language, I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now,” she continued.
“I have been fortunate enough and privileged enough to spend time today talking to the transgender model and activist @danistjames who has educated me about the power of that word and how it has been historically used as a weapon against so many.
“It is often the last word someone hears before they are brutally attacked or even murdered, similar to the anti-gay F-slur, the T-slur is commonly used to humiliate and degrade transgender individuals.”
Glynne continued to address the murders and attacks that plague the transgender community, saying “safe environments are paramount” and that she now understands how “insulting” it was for fans to see her use the slur in such a relaxed manner.
The star said she “should have known better than to tell and casually, thoughtlessly using a word that is a dehumanising, dangerous slur to so many,” and that it will be something that she will “carry” with her for the rest of her life.
“I hope by using my platform to apologise I can also start the conversation and others may benefit from being educated by braver souls than myself,” she added.
“I know that with a platform of my size, I have a responsibility to host the voices of many, over the coming weeks and beyond, I will be lending my platforms to voices in the community and I look forward to continuing my education on these issues.”
