Jerrod Carmichael says he uses a picture with Taylor Swift to land Grindr dates

Openly gay comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened up about his love life – and pop icon Taylor Swift is involved.

Back in April, the 35-year-old publically came out as gay in his critically acclaimed HBO special Rothaniel.

While talking about his father’s infidelity, the TV star said he felt “like a liar” when the affair became public knowledge due to his own secret.

“After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he told the crowd. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

Since the release of Rothaniel, Carmichael has steadily opened up about his life post-coming out.

During a recent stop on the Howard Stern Show, the Ferdinand actor was asked if he found love, to which the comedian responded: “No, not yet.”

“I’m tempted to set you up. I have some people in mind that I think you would be good with,” Stern added.

But even though Carmichael has yet to find the one, he did reveal that he’s putting himself out there with the help of Miss Taylor Swift.

“You said in an interview somewhere that you were at a party once, and you got Taylor Swift’s number?” Stern asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard Stern Show (@sternshow)

Carmichael then described the pop star as “very, very sweet” before revealing that he got a picture with her at Lena Dunham’s wedding.

“It’s a picture of me and Taylor I use on my Grindr profile now,” the Neighbors 2 star said.

“I’ll send it to guys. You really want to excite the gays in New York City? Send a picture of you and Taylor Swift.”

Alongside his picture with the All Too Well singer, Carmichael also revealed that his SNL pics help him land dates as well.

“I started using the good [pics]. I got these SNL promo pics, let me use it on Grindr, bro. Resources,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stern asked the comedian if he found Timothée Chalamet attractive, to which Carmichael exclaimed: “Who isn’t?!”

“That’s the thing, he knows that he’s wearing a f**king harness – him and Harry Styles are dangerous,” he said.

“It’s like, okay, the f**king gay baiters. I saw Harry Styles in a f**king swamp yesterday, I’m like ‘why is this hot? Right? I’m into it, I don’t like that I’m into it, but I’m into it.”

Check out Jerrod Carmichael’s full Howard Stern interview below.