Jedward implore influencers to stop promoting Dubai because of its anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The Irish pop stars have been hitting out at injustices in the world.
In headlines that some people might not have expected to read, but it’s 2020 so anything goes, Irish pop stars Jedward have implored fellow influencers to stop promoting Dubai because of its anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes.
Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is a popular destination for many influencers because of its easily Instagramable beaches and architecture, but engaging in “homosexual acts” is punishable with up to ten years in jail in the city. In the wider country, the punishment can be as severe as the death penalty.
In one instance, a Scottish tourist faced a three-year jail sentence for touching a man’s hip as he attempted to move past him without spilling drinks. The charges were only dropped following intervention from the Emirate of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
In a Twitter post, the Irish pop duo, who rose to fame on sixth series of The X Factor, wrote: “Info for Influencers promoting Dubai! It has Coronavirus, but doesn’t have rights for LGBTQ+ so please stop promoting countries where it’s criminal to kiss the one you love!”
The pair were applauded by many for what they wrote, including by Drag Race royalty, Divina de Campo.
Jedward have recently been speaking out about the injustices faced in the world on their Twitter account, praising the passing of a law banning the sharing of intimate photos without a person’s consent and hitting out at gym and workout culture for the benefit of Instagram photos.
Like many, they also took offence to James Corden’s portrayal of a gay man in Netflix’s The Prom, writing: “Meryl Streep in @Promnetflix deserves better than starring alongside @JKCorden who is offensively playing every gay stereotype! There are incredible LGBTQIA+ actors that should have been cast for this role.”
They also weighed in on the annual Fairytale of New York debate, writing: “The Fairytale of New York we know doesn’t accept the F word! To all the people that are so passionate about hearing the original you’re the reason why things aren’t moving on! There shouldn’t even be a debate about this.”
The world may not have been ready for the Jedward Paradox back in 2009, but perhaps now is the time to accept the phenomenon.