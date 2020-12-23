Jedward implore influencers to stop promoting Dubai because of its anti-LGBTQ+ laws

The Irish pop stars have been hitting out at injustices in the world.

In headlines that some people might not have expected to read, but it’s 2020 so anything goes, Irish pop stars Jedward have implored fellow influencers to stop promoting Dubai because of its anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes.

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, is a popular destination for many influencers because of its easily Instagramable beaches and architecture, but engaging in “homosexual acts” is punishable with up to ten years in jail in the city. In the wider country, the punishment can be as severe as the death penalty.

In one instance, a Scottish tourist faced a three-year jail sentence for touching a man’s hip as he attempted to move past him without spilling drinks. The charges were only dropped following intervention from the Emirate of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a Twitter post, the Irish pop duo, who rose to fame on sixth series of The X Factor, wrote: “Info for Influencers promoting Dubai! It has Coronavirus, but doesn’t have rights for LGBTQ+ so please stop promoting countries where it’s criminal to kiss the one you love!”

Info for Influencers promoting Dubai! It has Coronavirus 👍🏻 but doesn’t have rights for LGBTQ+ so please stop promoting countries where it’s criminal to kiss the one you love! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) December 20, 2020

The pair were applauded by many for what they wrote, including by Drag Race royalty, Divina de Campo.

