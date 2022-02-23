Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fashion Freak Show returns to light up London at Roundhouse residency

We caught the fabulous Fashion Freak Show at the Southbank Centre back in 2019 when it made its London debut, following an acclaimed premiere at Folies Bergère in Paris. After a two-year break we’re delighted it’s back to light up the London stage once more, this time with a new home at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden. We’re told the production has been re-imagined and re-staged for this venue and now incorporates a catwalk – we can’t wait to see how that turns out!

More a cabaret review than a straightforward theatre show, this autobiographical piece brings 50 years of pop culture history to life through the eyes of fashion’s enfant terrible. It’s every inch as eccentric, scandalous, provocative, exuberant, and funny as you want it to be, and boasts a brilliant soundtrack absolutely full of bops, from Disco to Funk, from Pop to Rock and New Wave and Punk – this is not one to be missed.