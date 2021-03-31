Jazz Jennings reveals she banned from playing sports as a trans child

YouTube personality and LGBTQ+ rights activist Jazz Jennings has opened up about transgender sports bans in the US.

Jazz Jennings has made a statement addressing the transgender sports bans sweeping the US.

In a social media post, the online star introduced herself and call out the bans being voted in.

“My name is Jazz and I’m transgender. When I was eight years old I was banned from playing girls travel soccer,” Jennings told viewers at the start of the video.

The activist went on to explain how she had been personally affected by a ban on transgender athletes as a child and described feeling “devastated”.

However, as the video states, after two years Jennings was pleased a trans-inclusive policy was created.

She adds: “People argue that transgender women have competitive advantages. This is not true. My personal experience and statistics prove this.

“Today 30 plus states, including Florida, are trying to ban transgender people in sports. These bills are discriminatory and have no merit.”

The video rendering with Jennings’ urging viewers to check if their state is proposing anti-trans laws and to protest them if possible.

Jenning’s posted the video to Twitter in a tweet which read: “When I was 8 years old, I was banned from my playing girls soccer for over two years.

“The ban made me feel excluded, had no merit and negatively affected me and my family. ”

You can watch the video here or below.