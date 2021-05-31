Javier Ambrossi on Drag Race España: ‘The queens’ stories will bring new discussions to Spain’

The name behind some of the most successful projects in Spanish television when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, Javier Ambrossi, alongside with his partner Javier Calvo, has established what diversity means in television nowadays.

Veneno was the first television series in Spain to have trans characters played by trans actresses and also boasted trans people working behind the cameras in all the different production sectors of the series.

In conversation with GAY TIMES, the Madrid-based filmmaker shares how he dealt with the eliminations on Drag Race España, talks about this new era of LGBTQ+ representation on TV and reveals if RuPaul herself is sashaying her way to Spain.

What can we expect from the contestants of this first season of Drag Race España?

I would highlight the warmth they have. I have fallen in love with all of them. Take into account that it’s the first time we do this show, so it has this thing of not knowing what is going to happen, some naivety. Also an overflowing talent, apart from their style because Spain has many different styles of drag, each one of them has her own style, representing different current movements. I’m hopeful the show will work and we will see them become stars. Their personal stories will bring new discussions to Spain, because many of them are non-binary, for example, we will have different gender identities. It will enrich the culture and Spain in all levels.

I’d love to hear RuPaul repeating “Mis chicas, por favor” like she already did once instead of her classic “bring back my girls”. Has she been involved in any way in making the show?

I can’t tell you anything. I can only tell you that Javi and I spoke with RuPaul, we had a video call a couple of weeks ago and everything was fine. She’s very happy with what we are doing.

How have you experienced the eliminations?

For us it has been totally organic. We have taken it seriously, we have been part of every decision, we debated all the decisions endlessly. I don’t know if it is easy for the public to guess but for us it has been very difficult, because drag is sometimes very subjective. It’s an art that sometimes depends on personal taste. For us, the decisions have been very difficult to make and everyone took part equally, be it Ana, Javi, Supremme, the guest judge or myself.