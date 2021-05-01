According to a report from Daily Beast, Pose executive producer Janet Mock delivered a passionate speech that tackled industry inequalities and personal struggles.

The 15-minute speech took place during the final season premiere of Pose at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC.

At the start of her speech, Mock talked about the impact that Pose had on her.

“This is what pose taught me. I stand up taller in the world because of this show. I know that I matter because of this show. I have a voice because of this show,” she exclaimed.

She then went on to address the mental struggles she faced internally over the years.

“I was happy because I had to be happy. Because if I wasn’t happy the girls wouldn’t know that happiness is possible,” she revealed.

“But it was masking the truth. I’m hurting ya’ll. I see injustice and it hurts me inside.”

Mock’s focus then turned to her grievances with the show, the FX network and the inequality that BIPOC trans women and men endure in the industry.

“Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh? I am angry. This is truth. This is motherf*cking truth,” she said.

“F*uck Hollywood… Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f*ucking shake in your motherf*cking boots. This is speaking truth. This is what Pose is,” Mock exclaimed.

During the speech, it was reported that the room was in complete silence.