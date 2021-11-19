Jamie Windust hits the carpet with the stars at GAY TIMES Honours

Bimini, Jade Thirlwall, Munroe Bergdorf, MNEK, Bimini and RAYE slayed the pink carpet at SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas.

Our contributing editor, author, activist and model Jamie Windust was on hand to ask the stars a variety of hard-hitting questions such as, “What was the last film you cried at?” and “If you were on Come Dine With Me, what are you cooking?”

Like we said: hard-hitting. Check out Jamie’s interviews below, and make sure to follow all the action from SKITTLES® GAY TIMES Honours delivered by Gorillas on our Instagram @GAYTIMES.

Taking place at Magazine London on 19 November, the event featured show-stopping sets from headliner Rina Sawayama, RAYE, Poppy Ajudha, KWAYE, Baby Queen, ABSOLUTE, Jaguar, OUTHAUS and Raven Mandella.

Kiss FM Breakfast Show host and presenter Harriet Rose and drag performer, comedian and author Tom Rasmussen co-hosted this year’s event, which saw guest appearances from stars such as Ella Vaday, Ellie Goulding, Jodie Harsh, Kim Petras, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, MNEK and Vanity Milan.

You can check out their incredible looks on the red carpet here.

Our accompanying Honours issue with cover stars Jade Thirlwall, Bimini and Munroe Bergdorf is now available via the GAY TIMES app, Apple News+, Readly and Flipster.

GAY TIMES Honours was first established in 2017 to acknowledge those who have made a profound impact on LGBTQ+ people in the past 12 months. From community trailblazers to highly-visible queer stars, it’s an event that brings together people from all across our community to celebrate, uplift and inspire.

