James Corden tipped to replace Ellen DeGeneres on talk show following accusations of bullying

James Corden is reportedly being lined up to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her long-running talk show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently under internal investigation by WarnerMedia following numerous accusations of workplace problems.

According to Variety, executives sent a memo to current and former staff members, advising them that a third-party firm will be conducting interviews with them about their experiences on set.

The investigation comes in the wake of accusations that the Emmy Award-winning series – which has been on the air since 2003 – has become a toxic work environment for its staffers.

During the initial coronavirus lockdown in April, Variety reported that the core stage crew heard nothing from their bosses for weeks other than to expect a significant decrease in their pay, leaving them with anxiety and uncertainty on whether they should apply for unemployment benefits.

BuzzFeedNews also released a exposé earlier this month, in which one current and 10 former employees revealed that they were subject to a culture of racism, fear and intimidation, with one stating that the host’s mantra to be kind is “bullshit” and “only happens when the cameras are on.”