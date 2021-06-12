Jameela Jamil joins Disney+ She-Hulk series as supervillain Titania

Legendary star Jameela Jamil has just bagged her next role in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

According to a report from Variety, Jamil will be playing the role of Titania, the arch-nemesis to the titular character.

The Marvel supervillain was created by writer Jim Shooter in the 80s and first made their debut during the special crossover series Secret Wars #3.

Titania is a mainstay in the She-Hulk comics and possesses superhuman strength, stamina, and resistance to injury.

The forthcoming series will follow Jessica Walters, a lawyer and cousin to Bruce Banner who gains the same Hulk powers. But unlike Bruce, Jessica is able to retain her intelligence, personality and emotional compass.

The Good Place actress joins Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular character, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo – who will be reprising his role as the Hulk.

Details surrounding the series has been under wraps since it was first announced back in 2019.

During a recent interview with Gold Derby, series star Tatiana expressed her excitement for the show.

“I can’t talk about it. But I’m very excited about it, I’m excited for people to see it. We’ll talk about it sometime,” she said.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are set to direct the She-Hulk series with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.