Jake Gyllenhaal and Lukas Gage star in the (very shirtless) Road House trailer

The first trailer for Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Lukas Gage, has been released – and it’s action packed.

Directed by Doug Liman, the “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic” stars the former as “ex-UFC fighter Dalton” who “takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems”.

The trailer opens with Gyllenhaal confronted by a group of people, who he manages to easily and efficiently win against in a fight, under the gaze of Jessica Williams and Lukas Gage.

As the clip progresses, Williams’ character tells Gyllenhaal: “A friend of mine suggested I come talk to you. I own a roadhouse out in the Florida Keys.

“Lately it’s been attracting the wrong clientele. I can pay you good money. Judging by your car, you need that.”

Upon starting the role as bouncer, we see the nascent stages of Gyllenhaal teaching Gage how to fight, before a character played by Billy Magnussen attempts to “threaten” Gyllenhaal out of town and enlists the force of Conor McGregor to support his mission.

Making their acting debut is McGregor, mixed martial artist and professional boxer, who shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Fighting, acting, there’s nothing this Mac can’t do!

“Here’s the trailer featuring my brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and me going toe-to-toe in the wildest action movie ever – Road House! My acting debut is gonna leave a mark! Long live Knox!” Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie.’

The cast also includes Joaquim de Almeida, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet and Dominique Columbus.

Fans online were quick to react, one said: “The Lukas Gage cinematic universe keeps expanding.”

Another added: “At this point, I’m genuinely shocked when Lukas Gage *isn’t* in something I’m watching.”

Road House will be streaming from 21 March on Prime Video.

Watch the Road House trailer here or below.