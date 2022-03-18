Jade Anouka on returning to the stage in the West End hit Cock

In 2009, a play aptly titled Cock premiered on the Royal Court Theatre stage. It was a production centred on self-discovery. Written by English playwright Mike Bartlett, the stylised storytelling captured the queer experience of navigating sexual desire, relationship commitments and sexual orientation. Now, Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka, and Taron Egerton have taken to the stage to offer a modern re-envisioning of the play.

Directed by Marianne Elliot and starring a standout cast, Cock has been praised for the stand up performance it offers. For those unfamiliar with the play, Cock follows the story of John (Jonathan Bailey) who lives with his long-term partner M (Taron Egerton). The duo is seemingly happy until John feels unfulfilled with her relationship. To further strain the relationship, John has sex with a woman called W (Jade Anouka). The play continues to unfold with the trio navigating tensions amongst one another as John attempts to figure out his identity. “It’s been quite a busy last two weeks!” Jade excitedly tells GAY TIMES over Zoom. With the play hitting the West End, we sat down with main cast star Jade Anouka to discuss the run up to the premiere night, her biggest acting challenges and identifying with the play.

Hello Jade! How are you doing?

Hi, I’m really well!

So, we have to talk about your latest theatre gig and return to the West End. How did you get involved in this production?

I got an audition through my agent and when I saw Marianne Elliott’s name, I was like yes. I’ve been wanting to work with her for a while. Then I went for recall and got the job.

You will soon be taking to the stage with Jonathan Bailey and Taron Egerton. How have rehearsals been going?

We have done four previews and we started rehearsals at the end of January. Last week we were in tech so we were in the theatre getting all the lights and the staging right. Then in the last few nights, we’ve been doing shows in front of eager audiences who got in there first, which has been great because previews are almost like a rehearsal in front of an audience. We gage it in front of an audience where the energy needs to ramp up. We’ve got under a week of previews and then we officially open to the press.

You’ve had roles across film and TV. How does taking to the stage differ for you when it comes to stepping into your character?

It’s a really different experience. I haven’t done theatre for three years, but in that interim, I’ve been doing a lot of screen stuff. So, getting back into a rehearsal room for theatre is just so lovely. You become a little family in some way and you are a proper team. We’re trying to create something in a little room and then you show it to the audience and you hope for the best. It’s quite a different way of creating with screen stuff as you’re not able to get that real rehearsal time. You don’t necessarily get that sense of family creating together. You have to go in with a much stronger idea of your character and your relationship in terms of the character and the story, rather than you as actors. It’s a very different experience and it can be a bit more alienating,

Was there anything you were surprised by when doing the previews for Cock?

I knew the play was funny, but I didn’t realise how funny it was! It’s hilarious! People are really laughing. It was so joyous actually. Initially, it was kind of quite off-putting, because we really have to ride these laughs so you’re not missing lines, and that was really fun. I realised in the last few shows l that I’m going to have a lot of fun with this. There are a couple of scenes that Jonathan Bailey and I do together and I was looking at him, across the stage, thinking this is gonna be a really fun few months. We were just like that making each other laugh all the time. It can be quite hard at times. Jonathan and Taryn are giggly, naughty boys sometimes, so it’s really good.