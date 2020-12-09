It’s over: LGBTQ+ series One Day At Time cancelled after fourth season

The hit Netflix series has been cancelled once again after struggling to find a new home.

One Day At A Time was known for its loyal fanbase and the series’ ability to bring up difficult topics with ease.

After getting axed on Netflix three seasons in, the Cuban-American comedy was picked up by PopTV in 2019.

One Day At A Time has received wide acclaim for it’s coverage of important topics in an accessible light.

From the get go, the show picks up on LGBTQ+ representation and addiction issues, as well as immigration and racism in a fresh take.

One Day At A Time graced our screen in 2017 and achieved what few American sitcoms could — it engaged a whole new audience and sought of representation in a whole new way.

However, following its move from Netflix the series has struggled with rating and engagement.

Isabella Gomez (who plays Elena) took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans after the news of the cancellation surfaced.

You guys know me, I can’t fit all my thoughts in a single tweet, so I basically wrote an essay you can read on my Instagram. https://t.co/hH7jDrC5Ob I love you guys. Familia para siempre. Thank you. #ODAAT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NckCX5GrLc — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) December 9, 2020