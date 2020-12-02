“It’s like a drag juggernaut just marched into town!” – Courtney Act and Monét X Change on Death Drop

A whole host of new theatrical offerings are opening on the West End in December and amongst the more traditional fare we have the wonderfully unconventional Death Drop. Written by Holly Stars, who entertained us last year in an all-drag re-imagination of Cinderella, Death Drop promises to be a fiercely funny festive extravaganza – even camper than Christmas itself.

Alongside Courtney Act and Monét X Change, and writer Holly Stars, the cast also includes Vinegar Strokes, Kemah Bob, Louis Cyfer and Anna Phylactic. We caught up with Courtney and Monét ahead of the show’s opening and had a fabulously fun little chat…

How are rehearsals going so far?

Courtney: It’s quite exciting, depending on what your kink is, to be nasally penetrated twice a week for a COVID test. It’s not the PCR test so it doesn’t go up and scratch your brain, just up to where your eyeballs are and tickles about a bit. Still makes your eyes water though. It’s so exciting today, specifically – if you’d called me a few days ago I would have been much less excited because we were rehearsing in some dump in Kennington, but today we’ve just moved into the very prestigious Garrick Theatre in the West End. The theatre is gorgeous, I have Vanessa Williams’ former dressing room, so I’m super excited!

Can you tell us a bit about Death Drop?

Monét: A classic telling of a murder mystery but there are lots of bumps, turns and wigs that people will not be expecting! I play Summer Raines, a meteorologist – some call me a weather girl, but I am a meteorologist. I am an American living in London and I am here at this party. A few of the people here have pissed me off but even though they’re not on my good side, that doesn’t mean I’d kill them. Or maybe I do, who knows! Do you think I could play a murderer? Do you think I’m that evil?

Courtney: It’s extremely camp, fun and over the top! I wonder if there’s anything that’s quite this camp that’s been in the West End before and that’s a high bar. It’s set in 1991, on the 10th wedding anniversary of Charles and Diana, and Lady von Fistenburg is throwing a dinner. My character is a pop star who had a big hit in the ‘80s and hasn’t really had one since. She’s a bit of a name dropper and she’s always thinking that people are asking her to sing. We’re basically the same, except I never had a hit! We all get invited to this anniversary dinner for Charles and Diana’s wedding and slowly, one by one, everyone is murdered.