It’s A Sin star joins Netflix’s prequel series for The Witcher

Nathaniel Curtis has joined the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The British actor, who recently rose to fame as a main cast member on Channel 4’s widely-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama It’s A Sin, will play a character called Brian in Netflix’s six-part prequel series.

The highly-anticipated fantasy epic will also star Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Sophia Brown as Élie, Michelle Yeoh as Scían, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Zach Wyatt as Syndril and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

According to Deadline, Blood Origin is set in an elven world 1200 years prior to the events of The Witcher and will “chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Sarah O’Gorman, whose directing credits including The Witcher (2019) and Cursed (2020), will direct the first, fourth and sixth episodes, while Close (2019) director and writer Vicky Jewson helms the second, third and fifth episodes.

Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O’Toole will executive produce while Andrzej Sapkowski serves as creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, as well as Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will also serve as executive producers.

The first season of The Witcher was released in 2019 to praise from critics, and became one of Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Set in a medieval land known as The Continent, the series stars Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter, and Freya Allen as Princess Ciri, who are both linked to each other by “destiny”.

The ensemble cast also includes Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Mimi Ndiweni, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, Anna Shaffer, Mahesh Jadu, Jodhi May, Adam Levy, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Lars Mikkelson.

Season two was filmed earlier this year and is scheduled to premiere 17 December on Netflix. Check out the first teaser trailer here or below.