It’s A Sin: Listen to the 80s hits that feature in the new queer drama

If there was one thing that was bigger than the hair in the 1980s, it was the chart hits.

The decade is defined by big electronic anthems that have stood the test of time and changed the musical landscape forever.

Set during the 80s, Channel 4’s new queer drama It’s A Sin has a soundtrack that evokes the youth, vibrancy and queer sensibility of the era. With classics by Pet Shop Boys, Bronski Beat, Culture Club and Erasure, gay representation is very much at the forefront.

Add to that club staples from the Eurythmics, Belinda Carlisle and Blondie, the music featured in It’s A Sin will transport you back to the hedonism of Heaven nightclub during its infancy, laser show and all.

GAY TIMES has teamed up with Channel 4 for a new content series to speak about the social, political and historical context around the themes that play out through It’s A Sin.

As part of this content series, we’re starting with a playlist of 80s hits that prominently feature in the drama, to help draw you into the era ahead of the show’s launch on 22 January.

We also asked each of the core five cast members – Olly Alexander who plays Ritchie, Lydia West who plays Jill, Omari Douglas who plays Roscoe, Nathaniel Curtis who plays Ash, and Callum Scott Howells who plays Colin – to pick an 80s hit they think best defines their character.

“I’m going to go with Hungry By The Wolf by Duran Duran,” Olly said for his ambitious and complex character who leads the show.

Omari chose Respectable by Mel and Kim, saying: “I just went through a phase of being completely obsessed with them.”