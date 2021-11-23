“It’s a second family” – the London Gay Men’s Chorus share memories ahead of their 30th birthday

The London Gay Men’s Chorus – one of the UK’s best-known queer community groups – is rapidly approaching a significant milestone. Way back in December 1991, nine gay men gathered in Angel tube station to sing Christmas carols, raising funds for the Terrence Higgins Trust; the group has expanded significantly since then, and now hosts professional concerts. 30 years on, they will perform their Big Birthday Bash! show at the Clapham Grand to celebrate their special birthday. It’s largely a greatest hits set, with fan favourites drawn from countless shows they’ve performed over the last three decades.

And what a 30 years it’s been! The group has toured extensively, calling at major European cities including Paris, Amsterdam, Munich and Prague, alongside a North American tour, and has performed at some of London’s most prestigious venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Palladium and the Royal Festival Hall. They’ve sung with Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton and the Pet Shop Boys, and sang at the wedding of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance-Black. They’ve performed on Top of the Pops, the Great British Bake Off, The One Show, Lorraine Kelly’s Christmas special and more besides. It’s quite a resume for a group with such humble beginnings.

As impressive as all this sounds – it’s not just about these headlines. The London Gay Men’s Chorus is first and foremost a community group: a charity that campaigns and has a mission to spread a message of equality and inclusivity, singing at countless protests, vigils and pride parades; and an organisation run by and for the benefit of its members. Ahead of the 30th birthday concerts, I caught up with some longstanding Chorus members to discover what the group has meant to them over the years, and find out more about what the group does both externally for the wider community and internally to support its own members.

Artistic director Simon Sharp joined the Chorus more than 20 years ago, originally as their accompanist. He told me about the initial invite to join from a former college friend. “They needed an accompanist, short notice, didn’t tell me any more details. I turned up and was a bit overwhelmed – at that time I guess there were 60 people, it felt like a lot! I was sat in the corner thinking ‘oh god, what is this’. And I played the rehearsal, and was asked if I could continue.” More than two decades later, he’s still there running rehearsals and planning the concerts.

“What makes me stay? It’s unique. I hate things being the same, so the fact that we can do a different creative programme time after time – we put on shows that are very different in feel from one season to the next. Therefore I think the variety, the creativity, and just the interesting make up of the group makes me stay. It’s a very dynamic group and I don’t know where else you would get that! Most choirs wouldn’t have the personality or the level of creativity that we have set up.”

Simon recalls the 2016 vigil on Old Compton Street in Soho, where the Chorus sang as part of the memorial to those who lost their lives in the Pulse nightclub shooting, as an important moment during his time with the group. “Bridge Over Troubled Water was a moment, you couldn’t have planned that. It was very sad of course but very timely. It was reacting, in solidarity, to a sad moment and showing support in the way that we can with music. It was just one of those very serendipitous moments where the music, the lyrics, the understanding, the performance, everything just glued together and it was a really cohesive moment.”

I also spoke to Simon about the Chorus’ schools outreach programme. “It’s important because it ‘normalises’ being gay – in a way it feels like things have moved on now but in many ways they haven’t, certainly at school age where kids are dealing with sexuality. I think it’s a fun and interactive way of providing a strong and positive role model, you’re not just going in there to lecture, to make a speech, in fact oftentimes we will just start with the music workshop. It’s using the power of music and the group to get that message that it’s ok to be gay. Which I think many people still struggle with, especially at school age.”

Peter Ptashko, the current Chair of the Chorus, joined in 2014, and has also been very involved with the Chorus’ outreach programme. “It’s through the power of music that suddenly the audience realises that they’re gay men and they’re singing – for some people that’s quite a big deal. Sometimes we go to schools and colleges that are abreast of it and it’s part of their anti-bullying week or part of their LGBTQ+ awareness day, but for some this is quite a shocking thing. For some in the room you can see this is quite a statement, just being here. Both are really powerful and really rewarding because they get so much out of it.”

A key memory for Peter is a performance from the Chorus’ 2015 Christmas concert at the Roundhouse in Camden. “In front of about 2,000 people, in the ensemble [an auditioned small group within the Chorus] – we did a number of complex pieces of choreography and it just felt like something I would never have had the chance to do, it felt like this was not me. This is not my life! And I have the opportunity to do it! It was such a packed audience, it’s such a big venue that you can’t really see the back of it, there’s just all these faces out there. The moment after I’d done that was, wow, did I, did we, just do that?”

Peter’s been part of the Chorus story for over seven years now but doesn’t see himself leaving any time soon. “I get something out of the Chorus that’s new every year, every season is different. We’re asking something different – there’s a different question, a different challenge. Obviously the current challenge is Covid-19. There’s something new every time and I feel like we as a Chorus are constantly reinventing ourselves. If it was the same every season I would probably take a step back and let somebody else take my place, as there’s a big waiting list. But as every season is different and we’ve changed so much, it constantly renews itself.”

He’s keen to highlight that part of what makes the Chorus’ story so special is the collective make up of its members past and present. “If I take a step back, the story of the Chorus is a thousand stories, or two thousand stories. It’s the power of those individual stories that really make the Chorus so compelling so that’s why I’m really passionate about it.”

A former Chair of the Chorus, John Carrion, has been part of the group for more and a decade. “I moved to London in September 2010 and joined Chorus in January 2011. So it’s been part of almost my entire London life!” He reflects on a memory from the time of the Equal Marriage debate in the UK Parliament. “I was able to go to the celebration of the passage of the bill at 10 Downing Street, I got to go in through the patriotic door, I got to meet David Cameron… whether that’s a highlight, we can talk about that another time! But the fact that I was shaking the hand of the Prime Minister, I thought that was a really neat moment for the movement, it’s really symbolic of the progress that the Chorus has helped to shape and has contributed to.”

John was instrumental in setting up the Chorus’ schools outreach programme, and shared a feel good full-circle moment of the time he was able to take the Chorus into his former school in Chicago during a USA tour in 2017. “That was a really special moment for me, just because that place, that auditorium, that stage, really has a special place in my heart – my brother went to the same school, my family have really been there forever. So it meant a lot to me to be able to bring this thing that I love, the Chorus, and be a positive influence not just to LGBTQ+ kids but also non-LGBTQ+ kids who will see this organisation.