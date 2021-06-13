Isis King to star in new LGBTQ+ series With Love on Amazon Prime

America’s Next Top Model star Isis King is headed to our TV screens again with a brand new series role.

According to a report from Deadline, King is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy series With Love as one of its series regulars.

The show follows siblings Lily and Jorge – played by Emeraude Tobua and Mark Indelicato – as they navigate their love lives and purpose in life.

King will be playing Sol Perez, who is Lily and Jorge’s trans-non-binary cousin and is described as “an oncology resident who’s finally opening themselves to love.”

Actor Todd Grinnell is set to portray King’s love interest Dr. Miles Murphy, who is described as a “reconstructive plastic surgeon with a good heart who only has eyes for Sol Perez.”

Soon after the news was announced, King took to Instagram and opened up about her journey and new role.

“For every human out there who has saw themselves in some part of my journey these past 14 years, who have reached out, who have cried with me, prayed for me, I thank you,” she said.

“You helped me keep pushing during an era that really didn’t have those opportunities for me. Thank you.

“I never gave up, I studied, worked at it, and manifested! Can’t wait for you to see this beautifully written show and to meet Sol as they find love #WithLoveTV Thank you Queen [Gloria Kellett].”