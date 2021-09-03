Introducing Queer Me Out: Chasing Tales, a brand new podcast from GAY TIMES and W Hotels

EPISODE 1 – ABSOLUTE. (Anthony) – Ibiza – Absolute has been a key figure in the vibrant LGBTQ+ club space (promoting influential events Super Electric Party Machine & WUT?CLUB), and is now a DJ, producer, and live artist – very much in the spotlight of international electronic music. He’s also best known for his String Theory and his album Wonderland. In episode 1, Absolute takes us to Ibiza and reminscines on how the white isle that once graced the pages of Mixmag very quickly became one of his favourite destinations.

EPISODE 2 – Poppy Ajudha – London – South London jazz and soul singer and model Poppy Ajudha is absolutely one to watch. She is versatile enough to lend her vocals to disco and electronic cuts, but she shines brightest on her original jazz-infused solo tracks. Keenly creative as a teen, Ajudha began writing poetry at age 16. Her debut EP, Femme, arrived in 2018, and she has been making a huge impact on the music and fashion scene ever since. Poppy will feature in a very special live recording at W London on 10th September. Stay tuned for more info!

EPISODE 3 – Miss Envy Peru – Amsterdam – Miss Envy Peru is a drag performer and the winner of Season 1 of Drag Race Holland! An LGBTQ+ icon in her homeland, Miss Envy Peru is taking over the world with her iconic and inimitable drag. She is also gaining traction in mainstream popular culture as a presenter, and with the rising popularity of the international series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Miss Envy Peru is the envy of all her fellow queens and we’ll hear all about her tales from Amsterdam.

EPISODE 4 – Carlota Barrera – Barcelona – Carlota Barrera is a fashion designer who made her debut for Spring Summer ‘19 with her collection titled ‘The Matador and The Fisherman’, presenting her contemporary vision of core menswear. The brand has received awards such as Vogue Fashion Fund Spain in 2019, amongst others. The label aims to explore modern silhouettes and to create collections that reflect the classical techniques of tailoring and craftsmanship with a new design and visual approach. In the words of Carlota “Contemporary clothing through a female gaze.” Reminiscing about travel and time in new destinations, Carlotta says, ‘I think it’s such a gift you can give yourself, or to anyone – the gift of time, and being in a different location. It’s the perfect gift, and it’s the perfect thing to do.’

EPISODE 5 – Kenny Carpenter – Rome – Kenny Carpenter is considered by his peers to be one of the forefathers of dance music. He emerged on the New York club scene in the 1970s and has continued to play an integral role in the development of dance music. Kenny has gained international recognition as one of the world’s finest radio DJs and will become a regular guest DJ at W Rome when it opens later this year. Sharing tales of his time in Rome, Kenny says, “When I first laid my eyes on Rome… it just sunk into my heart and I fell in love with the city.”

