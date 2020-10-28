Introducing How To Change It roundtable talks by Beats by Dr. Dre and #Merky Books

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) and #Merky Books have teamed up to deliver three empowering roundtable discussions for you to get involved in.

For this new collaboration, Beats by Dr. Dre and #Merky Books have come together to inspire and encourage the next generation. In a collection of conversations that explore a different book series, their roundtable talks aim to unpack deep discussions and subjects that are impacting youth culture.

Each talk is themed around a different book in the series, which will include How To Write It by Anthony Anaxagorou, How To Build It by Niran Vinod and Damola Timeyin, and How To Change It by Joshua Virasami.

Hosted by Dotty, Apple Music’s lead cultural curator and music host, the roundtable talks will include a range of authors, experts and activists contributing to the conversation. Lavinya Stennett (founder of the Black Curriculum), Tanya Compas (youth worker and activist), Joy Crookes (singer/songwriter), Bolu Babalola (writer of Love In Colour) and Grace BeverlEy (founder of TALA) are set to star in the much needed open table discussions.

In the first instalment, Dotty, Lavinya Stennett, Tanya Compas and Joshua Virasami cover subjects including the London Riots, how to protest, the link between rage and love, the white saviour complex, Black History Month and how to remain motivated against agents of opposition.

“I think a lot of people feel like they need to stand for everything. I think that’s a real pressure, especially in this sort of social media age, where there are so many optics on everything you do,” said Dotty. “You feel at times maybe a moral obligation, it’s like if you’re not showing it, if you’re not telling me you care about it, how do I know you care about it?”