Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date finally announced

Season two of Interview with the Vampire has finally got a release date.

AMC has announced that the bloodsucking drama will officially return to screens on 12 May.

The fan favourite drama stars Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Sam Reid (The Newsreader), Delainey Hayles (Something In The Closet), Eric Bogsian (Succession), Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino) and Ben Daniels (The Exorcist).

The new season will see Louis (Anderson) and Claudia (Hayles) travel to 1930’s Europe after destroying their maker Lestat (Reid). In Paris they meet Armand (Zaman) and the immortal troupe at the Theatre des Vampires.

Interview with the Vampire is the first book in Anne Rice’s beloved Vampire Chronicles. The bestselling 1976 novel was first adapted as a feature film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994.

In the television reboot of the classic, the novel was split into two parts and season two will pick up where season one left off.

Anderson recently revealed more about what we can expect during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The theme of season 2 is this idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around,” he explained.

The star teased that Louis and his surrogate vampire daughter Claudia will be dealing with the repercussions of “murdering” Lestat.

“When we meet Claudia and Louis in season 2, they’re dealing with the psychological and literal repercussions of what they did together,” he continued.

“With Louis, you definitely get a sense there was some hesitance on his part – he didn’t really go through with it, he pulled back from the decision at the last minute, because he is very in love with this fellow monster.”

Anderson went on to say that Louis’ hesitance to kill Lestat is set to create tension with Claudia as they travel around Europe.

The trailer and accompanying stills featured the first glimpse of Hayles’ debut as Claudia as she takes over the role of the teenage vampire, a role previously played in season one by Bailey Bass.

Bass announced her departure from the show via Instagram where she stated: “Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season.

“Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey Hayles the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative to AMC, The producers, Jacob, Sam, Eric, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

If the first season was anything to go by, we are in for a treat. Receiving a 99 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was praised for its compelling “unique blend of horror, sexuality and humour.”

Check out the first trailer below.